October 31, 2025 6:27 PM हिंदी

Megastar Chiranjeevi recalls Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in uniting country on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Megastar Chiranjeevi recalls Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in uniting country on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi on Friday paid rich tributes to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of the late leader's 150th birth anniversary, recalling how he had been instrumental in uniting 560 princely states to make one nation.

Chiranjeevi, who was the Chief Guest at a 'Run For Unity' event organised by the Hyderabad City Police on the occasion of the late leader's birth anniversary which is celebrated as National Unity Day each year, said that he was very happy to participate in the program and expressed his appreciation for those who had organised it.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's strong resolve, his vision, initiative, courage... all these are exemplary examples for us," Chiranjeevi said and added that observing the 'Ekta Diwas' on the birth anniversary of such a great man was a fitting honour.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a great man who united a country of 560 pieces. The fact that our country is 'One Nation' is a great gift given to us by Patel. We should always be grateful to him for it. We should be grateful to him for making us all one. It is a great program to pay tribute to him to say that we are all one. Taking his message of 'Unity in Diversity' as inspiration and organizing a rally like this is a great inspiration for the youth of today and the future. I am very happy that the Police Department is organizing this program in Hyderabad," he said.

The actor also took to his X timeline and registered his thoughts on the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. Extending his National Unity Day greetings to everyone, Chiranjeevi recalled the services of the great leader, pointing out that he had realized the concept of 'Unity in Diversity,' removed political boundaries after independence, and envisioned a united India.

"My congratulations and thanks to DGP Shivadhar Reddy, City Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, and the police personnel for effectively organizing today's event to convey his spirit and message to future generations," Chiranjeevi wrote on his X timeline in Telugu.

The run was organized in People's Plaza, Necklace Road, Hyderabad and seven zones under the jurisdiction of the City Police. Inspired by the great work done by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the political unification of India, this event once again expressed citizens' commitment to the unity, integrity and security of the country. About 5000 citizens and runners enthusiastically participated in this 'Run for Unity'.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh entering risky waters in mending ties with Pakistan

Bangladesh entering risky waters in mending ties with Pakistan

Dhanuka Agritech’s Q2 net profit falls 20 pc to Rs 94 crore

Dhanuka Agritech’s Q2 net profit falls 20 pc to Rs 94 crore

Josh Hazlewood bowled well, difficult to recover when four down in power-play, says Suryakumar Yadav after India lose to Australia in second T20I in Melbourne on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: Hazlewood bowled well, difficult to recover when four down in power-play, says Suryakumar

Enchanting melody 'Chinni Gundelo' From Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka' released ( Photo Credit: Ram Pothineni/X)

Enchanting melody 'Chinni Gundelo' From Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka' released

Arihant, Anika clinch U-19 titles at Sub-Junior & Junior National Squash Championships at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: ISA

Arihant, Anika clinch U-19 titles at Sub-Junior & Junior National Squash Championships

India aims 300 million tonnes of crude steel production capacity by 2030

India aims 300 million tonnes of crude steel production capacity by 2030

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh help Australia beat India by four wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series and take 1-0 lead at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: Hazlewood and Marsh help Australia beat India by four wickets, take 1-0 lead (ld)

Sardar Patel's dream of confident, united India finds reflection in India’s partnerships abroad: Report

Sardar Patel's dream of confident, united India finds reflection in India’s partnerships abroad: Report

Sanjay Raut facing health issues, to stay away from public life for two months

Sanjay Raut facing health issues, to stay away from public life for two months

Sardar Patel faced 2 deadly attacks in 1939, Congress buried truth for 86 years: BJP

Sardar Patel faced 2 deadly attacks in 1939, Congress buried truth for 86 years: BJP