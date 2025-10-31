Megastar Chiranjeevi recalls Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in uniting country on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi on Friday paid rich tributes to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of the late leader's 150th birth anniversary, recalling how he had been instrumental in uniting 560 princely states to make one nation.

Chiranjeevi, who was the Chief Guest at a 'Run For Unity' event organised by the Hyderabad City Police on the occasion of the late leader's birth anniversary which is celebrated as National Unity Day each year, said that he was very happy to participate in the program and expressed his appreciation for those who had organised it.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's strong resolve, his vision, initiative, courage... all these are exemplary examples for us," Chiranjeevi said and added that observing the 'Ekta Diwas' on the birth anniversary of such a great man was a fitting honour.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a great man who united a country of 560 pieces. The fact that our country is 'One Nation' is a great gift given to us by Patel. We should always be grateful to him for it. We should be grateful to him for making us all one. It is a great program to pay tribute to him to say that we are all one. Taking his message of 'Unity in Diversity' as inspiration and organizing a rally like this is a great inspiration for the youth of today and the future. I am very happy that the Police Department is organizing this program in Hyderabad," he said.

The actor also took to his X timeline and registered his thoughts on the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. Extending his National Unity Day greetings to everyone, Chiranjeevi recalled the services of the great leader, pointing out that he had realized the concept of 'Unity in Diversity,' removed political boundaries after independence, and envisioned a united India.

"My congratulations and thanks to DGP Shivadhar Reddy, City Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, and the police personnel for effectively organizing today's event to convey his spirit and message to future generations," Chiranjeevi wrote on his X timeline in Telugu.

The run was organized in People's Plaza, Necklace Road, Hyderabad and seven zones under the jurisdiction of the City Police. Inspired by the great work done by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the political unification of India, this event once again expressed citizens' commitment to the unity, integrity and security of the country. About 5000 citizens and runners enthusiastically participated in this 'Run for Unity'.

