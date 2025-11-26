Meezaan Jafri says ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ director has a ‘poker face’

November 26, 2025 3:14 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor Meezaan Jafri, who is receiving a lot of positive response to work in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, has said that the director of the film, Anshul Sharma has a poker face.

The actor spoke with IANS after the release of the film, and shared insights into the directorial notes of Anshul.

Meezaan told IANS, “Anshul sir is so precise with his dialogues. He knows exactly what he wants. But what I love about him the most is his extremely calm nature. He always has a poker face. He's very calm, and very chilled out. And I think that was a great atmosphere in keeping me calm as well. As an actor to be able to perform in those scenes. There were many times when I imbibed his body language in my character. The way he used to walk, and he used to do it for me and show it to me. And that was really, really wonderful. And Anshul sir has absolutely, I would say, killed it with this film”.

The actor called Bec the subject of the film “very complicated”, as he said that the film walks a very thin line which one has to be very careful by not offending a lot of people.

He further mentioned, “It's a family oriented film. It's talking about values and culture. So I think the topic has been balanced and handled really well by Anshul sir. Along with keeping an entertaining factor throughout the film. It's not preachy. Yes, it gives you a lot of messages about family and relationships. But at the same time, it entertains you. It makes you cry. It makes you laugh. It's got all of the masala in it”.

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

aa/

