Meeting held to further strengthen India's cooperation with League of Arab States

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), chaired a consultation meeting with Arab Ambassadors in New Delhi on Monday, discussing efforts to further strengthen cooperation between the two sides.

In a post shared on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (South) chaired a consultation meeting with Arab Ambassadors in New Delhi today. The meeting discussed efforts to further strengthen cooperation between India and League of Arab States."

India shares close and friendly relations with the nations that form Leagues of Arab States (LAS), also known as the Arab League. These ties date back to ancient times when traders, scholars and diplomats would often traverse the Arabian Sea and the land routes connecting India to West Asia and the Arab peninsula, sharing knowledge and merchandise. A shared cultural heritage, through the linkages of language and religion, continues to lend energy to these historic bonds.

The Arab League was established in Cairo in 1945, initially with seven members to promote the various interests of these nations. Currently, the League has 22 member states from the Arab world, including countries from North Africa and Middle East.

The nations of Arab League are part of India’s extended neighbourhood. India’s commitment to deepen engagement with this region, shared views on major international developments, and strong economic and commercial relations, form the bedrock of India-Arab ties. Majority of India’s external trade passes through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.

According to the MEA, while India is one of the major economies and a global player with immense potential to shape the future path of global business dynamics today, the LAS and its member States continue to play an important role in the international economic arena and offer many opportunities for economic partnership.

Over the last decade, India and the Arab countries have witnessed a new phase of promising development and economic changes, which contribute to supporting economic growth in a sustainable manner.

