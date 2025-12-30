Amitabh Bachchan sings non-stop for 32 minutes at the age of 83, delivers a legendary KBC finale moment

Mumbai Dec 30 (IANS) With the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati moving towards its season finale, the host of the show and megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen singing for over 32 minutes straight.

He sang some of his timeless favourites like “Hori Khele Raghuveera”* from Baghban, “Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali” from Silsila, “Chalat Musafir” from Teesri Kasam, and “Mere Angne Mein” from Laawaris, and also a few special traditional songs.

The rare and moving gesture will further be seen lifting the spirit of the entire studio, further turning the finale into a massive celebration of the show. The moment will be seen unfolding after a specially curated AV is played on the set, capturing the journey, stories, and emotional highs of the season. The film leaves contestants, audiences, and even Mr Bachchan visibly moved and extremely emotional.

To lift everyone's spirits, Big B took it on himself with an impressive 32-minute impromptu singing performance. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen singing continuously as the audience rise to their feet, clapping, cheering, and singing along with him.

Talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati, the show, apart from imparting knowledge, also became a hotspot for filmmakers to promote their upcoming movies and projects. The show in its run this year saw actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharib Hashmi, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and many more take to the hot seat of the show to promote their respective movies and series.

In the upcoming days, Amitabh Bachchan's own grandson, Agastya Nanda, will be seen appearing on the show to promote his upcoming movie, Ikkis. He will be seen accompanied by the team of the movie, along with his mother Shweta Bachchan and sister, Navya Naveli Nanda.

The audiences will surely have a ball of a time to see the grandson-grandfather duo at their candid best, and the promos of the episode speak volumes of the same.

