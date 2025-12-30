'My Father is Robinhood, he is respected across the country': Arun Gawli's daughter ahead of BMC polls

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Geeta Gawli, the daughter of gangster‑turned‑politician Arun Gawli expressed her views on the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and said her father is respected for his noble work across the country.

She said: "We have been working for the last 15–18 years. With my father present alongside us this time, we feel stronger."

Speaking to IANS, Geeta noted that during the last two elections her father arun Gawli was not with her, but this time his presence has given her immense confidence ahead of contesting the upcoming BMC polls slated to take place on January 15.

"He (Arun Gawli) was with us during the nomination process. We were very excited," she said.

Geeta emphasised that her work over the years has given her self‑assurance.

"We are connected with people like family. There are many issues regarding the people in the upcoming BMC elections. My political party's funds are used for various works, but we want to focus on public health and education. We will also work for the homeless people," she added.

On her father Arun Gawli, Geeta remarked: "Papa is like Robin Hood. He has worked, and his name is known across the country. He has done good work, that's why he is respected."

She recalled her own political journey: "First, I was known as my father's daughter. Then I started working myself and built my own identity. When my father was an MLA, in 2007 a seat was left for a women legislator that was declared, so I had to contest that election. That's where my political career began."

Geeta admitted that initially her confidence was low and she was shy, but gradually she gained self‑belief.

"Because of my father's name, I get more respect. I never felt negative. When he was in jail, we missed him. The family felt incomplete, but now it is whole again."

She further said that she does not see any strong political opponent.

"If any rival comes, we will face them. We have been connected with people for years. I have their support. We will not compromise with anyone. We will contest from my father's party."

On her father Arun Gawli's release from jail, Geeta said: "We lived with the hope of his release. He came out late, but now we are happy."

She also mentioned her sister, who has already been active in politics at the ward level and has political experience.

Asked whether her father would campaign for her in the BMC polls, Geeta replied: "We will see in the coming time what happens. If he (Arun Gawli) comes to campaign for us, it will benefit us."

--IANS

amt/dkp/khz