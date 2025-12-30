December 31, 2025 12:36 AM हिंदी

'My Father is Robinhood, he is respected across the country': Arun Gawli's daughter ahead of BMC polls

'My Father is Robinhood, he is respected across the country': Politician Arun Gawli's daughter ahead of BMC polls

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Geeta Gawli, the daughter of gangster‑turned‑politician Arun Gawli expressed her views on the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and said her father is respected for his noble work across the country.

She said: "We have been working for the last 15–18 years. With my father present alongside us this time, we feel stronger."

Speaking to IANS, Geeta noted that during the last two elections her father arun Gawli was not with her, but this time his presence has given her immense confidence ahead of contesting the upcoming BMC polls slated to take place on January 15.

"He (Arun Gawli) was with us during the nomination process. We were very excited," she said.

Geeta emphasised that her work over the years has given her self‑assurance.

"We are connected with people like family. There are many issues regarding the people in the upcoming BMC elections. My political party's funds are used for various works, but we want to focus on public health and education. We will also work for the homeless people," she added.

On her father Arun Gawli, Geeta remarked: "Papa is like Robin Hood. He has worked, and his name is known across the country. He has done good work, that's why he is respected."

She recalled her own political journey: "First, I was known as my father's daughter. Then I started working myself and built my own identity. When my father was an MLA, in 2007 a seat was left for a women legislator that was declared, so I had to contest that election. That's where my political career began."

Geeta admitted that initially her confidence was low and she was shy, but gradually she gained self‑belief.

"Because of my father's name, I get more respect. I never felt negative. When he was in jail, we missed him. The family felt incomplete, but now it is whole again."

She further said that she does not see any strong political opponent.

"If any rival comes, we will face them. We have been connected with people for years. I have their support. We will not compromise with anyone. We will contest from my father's party."

On her father Arun Gawli's release from jail, Geeta said: "We lived with the hope of his release. He came out late, but now we are happy."

She also mentioned her sister, who has already been active in politics at the ward level and has political experience.

Asked whether her father would campaign for her in the BMC polls, Geeta replied: "We will see in the coming time what happens. If he (Arun Gawli) comes to campaign for us, it will benefit us."

--IANS

amt/dkp/khz

LATEST NEWS

It was about believing in ourselves that we can do that, says Harmanpreet Kaur after India defeated Sri Lanka in the fifth and final T20I of the series in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

5th T20I: It was about believing in ourselves that we can do that, says Harmanpreet Kaur

We did not play our best cricket in tournament, says Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu as they go down against India in the fifth T20I of the series in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

5th T20I: We did not play our best cricket in tournament, says SL skipper Athapaththu

'My Father is Robinhood, he is respected across the country': Politician Arun Gawli's daughter ahead of BMC polls

'My Father is Robinhood, he is respected across the country': Arun Gawli's daughter ahead of BMC polls

BMC polls: Maha witnesses unrest across parties over ticket distribution (Photo: IANS)

BMC polls: Maha witnesses unrest across parties over ticket distribution

Deepti Sharma scripts world record, becomes highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is

5th T20I: Deepti Sharma scripts world record, becomes highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur and bowlers combine as India whitewash Sri Lanka 5-0 in five-match T20I series in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS/IANS/X @BCCIWomen)

5th T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur and bowlers combine as India whitewash Sri Lanka 5-0

Arti Singh opens up about anxiety after losing BFFs Sidharth Shukla & Shefali Jariwala: It’s extremely scary

Arti Singh opens up about anxiety after losing BFFs Sidharth Shukla & Shefali Jariwala: It’s extremely scary

Amitabh Bachchan sings non-stop for 32 minutes at 83, delivers a legendary KBC finale moment

Amitabh Bachchan sings non-stop for 32 minutes at the age of 83, delivers a legendary KBC finale moment

Heeraben Modi’s third death anniversary: Manoj Muntashir shares heart-wrenching account of PM's grief (Photo: IANS)

Heeraben Modi’s third death anniversary: Manoj Muntashir shares heart-wrenching account of PM's grief

UP Warriorz announce Charli Knott as replacement for Tara Norris for upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Photo credit: BBL

WPL 2026: UP Warriorz announce Charli Knott as replacement for Tara Norris