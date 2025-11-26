Meet Bros says ‘Nagin’ was created to match the crazy energy in 'Mastiii 4'

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) After the success of "Pakad Pakad", "Rasiya Balama", and "One in Crore", the makers of the laughter ride "Mastiii 4" have unveiled the new track from the drama "Nagin".

Composed by Meet Bros, the peppy number has been crooned by Meet Bros, Danish Sabri, Amit Gupta, and Aditya Jain. Danish Sabri has also provided the lyrics for the song.

Speaking about the new song, Meet Bros shared that "Nagin" was created to match the crazy energy in "Mastiii 4", starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani.

They shared, “Nagin’ was created purely to match the crazy energy audiences are loving in Mastiii 4. It’s bold, it’s catchy, and it has that classic desi dance groove people instantly connect with. We wanted a track that feels fun, festive, and larger-than-life — and ‘Nagin’ hits that mood perfectly.”

Co-singer and lyricist Danish Sabri added that they had a blast making "Nagin".

Describing the song in his own words, he added, "It’s spicy, it’s quirky, and it captures the full madness of the film. The hook is designed to stick with you, and the vibe is all about celebration. We knew fans wanted something high-energy, and this is our answer to that demand!”

Made under the direction of Milap Zaveri, "Mastiii 4" brings back the mischievous charm of the OG trio — Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. Joining the fun this time are Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, and Elnaaz Norouzi in crucial roles, along with special appearances by Arshad Warsi and Nargis Fakhri.

Presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, the film is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, along with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Umesh Bansal.

"Mastiii 4" reached the cinema halls on November 21.

