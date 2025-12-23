December 23, 2025 3:09 PM हिंदी

Meesho shares down almost 24 pc in 3 trading sessions

Meesho shares down almost 24 pc in 3 trading sessions

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Shares of Meesho Limited continued to slide for the third straight day on Tuesday, as selling pressure remained strong in the newly listed stock.

The shares fell as much as 8.75 per cent during the day, extending the losses seen over the past two sessions.

On Monday, the stock had ended at the 10 per cent lower circuit, after falling 5 per cent last Friday.

With the latest decline, Meesho’s shares are now down nearly 24 per cent from their post-listing high of Rs 254.

Heavy trading activity was also seen in the stock. By around noon, Meesho had already traded almost the same number of shares as on Monday.

Nearly 7 crore shares, worth over Rs 1,300 crore, had changed hands -- indicating strong investor participation despite the fall.

Market experts believe the recent drop may be due to profit booking by investors after the sharp rally seen soon after listing.

Meesho’s shares had more than doubled from their IPO price of Rs 111 within just over a week, prompting some investors to lock in gains.

The fall in the share price has also impacted the company’s valuation. Meesho’s market capitalisation, which had crossed Rs 1 lakh crore during the post-listing surge, has now declined to around Rs 84,000 crore.

Meesho’s IPO had received a strong response from investors. The three-day issue, worth over Rs 5,000 crore, was subscribed 79 times overall.

The retail portion was subscribed more than 19 times, while qualified institutional buyers subscribed 120 times of their allotted quota.

As of the latest trade on Tuesday, Meesho’s shares were down 8.75 per cent or Rs 17.64 at Rs 184.04.

Despite the recent correction, the stock is still trading about 68 per cent higher than its issue price, keeping early investors in solid gains.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Five policemen killed after gunmen target vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (File image)

Pakistan: Five policemen killed after gunmen target vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Google activates Android emergency location service in India

Google activates Android emergency location service in India

EAM Jaishankar meets Lankan ministers, reiterates India's full support

EAM Jaishankar meets Lankan ministers, reiterates India's full support

All-format ambition a driving force behind Karnataka's run machine Smaran Ravichandran

All-format ambition a driving force behind Karnataka's run machine Smaran Ravichandran

All Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in Bengaluru moved from Chinnaswamy to BCCI CoE

All Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in Bengaluru moved from Chinnaswamy to BCCI CoE

Mouni Roy enjoys a home cooked Bengali feast after a long time

Mouni Roy enjoys a home cooked Bengali feast after a long time

Policing women's clothing or placing moral responsibility on them is outdated and unacceptable, says Manchu Manoj (Photo Credit: Manchu Manoj/Instagram)

Policing women's clothing or placing moral responsibility on them is outdated and unacceptable, says Manchu Manoj

Deepti crowned new No. 1 T20I bowler, Wolvaardt dethrones Mandhana as top ODI batter

Deepti crowned new No. 1 T20I bowler, Wolvaardt dethrones Mandhana as top ODI batter

Silver delivers over 2,600 pc returns in 25 years, turning Rs 7,900 into Rs 2.16 lakh per kg

Silver delivers over 2,600 pc returns in 25 years, turning Rs 7,900 into Rs 2.16 lakh per kg

India’s IT job demand touches 1.8 million in 2025 driven by GCCs, product-led firms

India’s IT job demand touches 1.8 million in 2025 driven by GCCs, product-led firms