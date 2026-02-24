Meerra Chopraa shares ‘scary’ cab experience, says driver was ‘almost sleeping while driving’

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Meerra Chopraa has raised concerns over safety standards in app-based cab services after a “massively scary and unfortunate” early morning ride left her shaken.

Sharing her experience on X, formerly called Twitter, Meerra, who is related to global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, revealed that she had pre-booked a cab for six hours. However, things took an alarming turn soon after the ride began.

As per the actress, the driver arrived in an unclean vehicle that was dusty and had a foul smell.

“Had a massively scary unfortunate experience with @Uber_India. Booked a cab fr 6 hrs early morning. Driver came dirty with a stinking and dusty car.”

Meerra then questioned the condition of the car; she realised that the driver appeared extremely drowsy.

“When I asked him why the car is stinking I realised he's not able to talk also coz he was almost sleeping while driving. I got out of the cab in 20 mins, booked another. And what does uber do?”

What further upset the actress was that despite discontinuing the ride due to safety concerns, she was charged for the entire six-hour booking.

“Instead of cleaning up their own act they charge me fr the entire 6 hours,” she mentioned.

Meerra stated that safety standards in the country’s public transport system are poor.

“Safety standards in our country with public transport is deeply compromised and in situations like this companies like are trying to make money. Disgusting!!”

Meerra made her Tamil debut was with the 2005 film Anbe Aaruyire, in which she starred with S. J. Surya. Her second film was Bangaram, a Telugu-language film starring Pawan Kalyan, followed by her critically acclaimed performance in M. S. Raju's Vaana.

She made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 1920 London: Fear Strikes Again, with Sharman Joshi. She's also worked in Satish Kaushik's Gang of Ghosts.

Meerra played Anjali Dangle in a 2019 film Section 375 with Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chaddha. She produced her first feature film, Gandhi Talks, which is a silent film featuring music composed by A. R. Rahman.

--IANS

dc/