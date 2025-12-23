Meenakshi Seshadri turns singer for ‘Lover Boy’ title track remix

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Meenakshi Seshadri has stepped into the role of a singer as she revisits fond memories of her 1985 film “Lover Boy”, which completed over four-decades since its release in December.

To mark the milestone, the actress has remixed the film’s romantic title track in her own voice, calling it a special Christmas and New Year gift for her fans and friends.

Taking to Instagram, Meenakshi was seen dancing to the title track of “Lover Boy”, which she crooned by herself. She spoke about how the movie’s title track, remembered for its romance and lyrical beauty.

She added: “My movie “Lover Boy” co-starring Rajiv Kapoor and Anita Raaj was released 30 years back in the month of December. The title track which is really romantic and lyrically beautiful has always inspired me.”

“I decided to remix it in my own voice as a special Christmas and New year gift to all fans and friends. Bahon me…”

Lover Boy is a 1985 film directed by Shomu Mukherjee. It stars Rajiv Kapoor in a double role, along with Meenakshi Sheshadri and Anita Raj. The film tells the story of twins Kishan and Kanhaiya, who swap their identities so that they can win over Radha. However, Bijli tries to foil their plans as she desperately loves Kishan.

Talking about Meenakshi, she became one of Hindi cinema's leading actresses in the 1980s and 1990s.

She made her debut with the film Painter Babu in 1983 and her second film Hero catapulted her to instant stardom.

Meenakshi gained stardom with her work in films such as “Aandhi-Toofan”, “Meri jJung,” “Swati,” “Dacait,” “Inaam Dus Hazaar,” “Shahenshah,” “Awaargi,” “Ghar Ho To Aisa,” “Damini” and “Ghatak”. A documentary was made about her life, titled Meenakshi Accept Her Wings.

She was last seen in “Ghatak: Lethal" in 1996 Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, and Danny Denzongpa.

It was the highest-grossing Bollywood film in terms of domestic Box office collection and second highest grossing overall in terms of worldwide collection that year.

