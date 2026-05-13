Medical officer went to his house after driver came seeking help: Civil Hospital CMS on Prateek Yadav's death

Lucknow, May 13 (IANS) Lucknow Civil Hospital's Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr Devesh Chandra Pandey, on Wednesday said that a medical officer was sent to the residence of Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, after his driver came to the hospital seeking urgent medical attention for him.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Pandey confirmed that Yadav was brought dead to the hospital and that his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to identify the cause of death.

Prateek Yadav, who passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38, was the husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav and step-brother of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

Describing the sequence of events, the Chief Medical Superintendent said: "A medical officer was sent to Yadav's residence after his driver or somebody from his household had arrived at the hospital at 5.30 a.m. seeking urgent medical assistance."

"The medical officer immediately shifted Yadav to the hospital," he said.

"At 5.55 a.m., Prateek Yadav was brought here. By that time, he had already passed away. He was declared brought dead, and the police were informed."

"The police have filed a 'panchnama' and sent the body for post-mortem examination," he added.

"When I came at 6:15 a.m., his body was already sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination," Pandey said.

The doctor also clarified that Prateek Yadav was not treated at the hospital, but was "brought dead".

A four-member team of doctors has been constituted to conduct Yadav's post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, political leaders across party lines expressed deep grief over the demise of Prateek Yadav, calling it a sad and painful incident.

Akhilesh Yadav called his step-brother a "very good boy" who was always mindful of his health and fitness.

Interacting with reporters, he said, "I have seen him since childhood. It is unfortunate that he is no longer with us today. Since childhood, he has been conscious of his health and his fitness. He wanted to achieve something and go forward in life. He was a very good boy who wanted to do something through his hard work. It is a matter of great sorrow that he is no longer with us today."

--IANS

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