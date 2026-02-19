February 19, 2026 5:38 PM हिंदी

Media watchdog warns Afghan journalists in Pakistan and Iran face worsening conditions

Media watchdog warns Afghan journalists in Pakistan and Iran face worsening conditions (File image)

Kabul, Feb 19 (IANS) The Afghanistan Media Support Organisation (AMSO) has said Afghan journalists stuck in Pakistan and Iran face worsening conditions while they wait for their humanitarian visas, local media reported.

The group said that many journalists who left Afghanistan as they faced security threats now risk deportation from host nations while relocation remains delayed, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

AMSO warned that prolonged administrative delays and the absence of a clear visa timeline are deteriorating the psychological and physical conditions of journalists. The group specially requested Brazilian authorities and diplomatic missions to immediately process humanitarian visas and provide clear updates on relocation procedures.

Many Afghan journalists who fled Afghanistan reside in neighbouring nations like Pakistan and Iran, where legal status and livelihoods remain uncertain. AMSO and international rights groups have stated that swift efforts for relocation of journalists will protect them from facing ongoing uncertainty and security risks abroad.

On February 2, AMSO said that five Afghan journalists were detained by the Pakistani police over the past two weeks. According to AMSO, journalist Samim Forough Faizi and cameraman Ataullah Shirzad were among those detained while others requested anonymity due to security risks, Khaama Press reported.

The organisation stated that the journalists have been released now but warned that arbitrary detentions and insecurity remain serious concerns for Afghan reporters residing in Pakistan.

AMSO stressed that Afghan journalists and families have been facing uncertain conditions in Pakistan as Islamabad has not been extending visas for many Afghan refugees.

Rights groups have warned that increasing deportations and stringent immigration policies have deteriorated conditions for Afghan journalists seeking safety and resettlement abroad. AMSO requested international media and human rights groups to increase support for Afghan journalists who are facing insecurity and legal issues in Pakistan.

--IANS

akl/as

