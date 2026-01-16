Media watchdog voices deep concern over arrests of Afghan journalists in Pakistan

Kabul, Jan 16 (IANS) A leading Afghan media watchdog has expressed deep concern over the repeated arrest of Afghan journalists in Pakistan and demanded immediate release of three detained reporters, local media reported on Friday.

In a statement, Afghanistan Media Support Organisation (AMSO) said that two journalists were arrested in Islamabad while another was arrested in Peshawar, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. The names of journalists who have been arrested in Pakistan are - Abdulrahman Mangal, Asma Mohammadi and Samim Naimi.

The organisation stated that the arrest of Afghan journalists in Pakistan, many of whom face deportation, puts their lives at risk, especially if they are forced to return to Afghanistan.

The group termed the arrests a clear violation of freedom of expression, journalistic principles and human rights and urged Pakistani police to stop the harassment, arrest and forced deportation of Afghan journalists. Furthermore, the AMSO urged United Nations and other international organisations to intervene in the matter.

Pakistan has repatriated thousands of Afghan migrants over the past year as part of a nationwide crackdown, with journalists and human rights activists being among those impacted. Many Afghan journalists fled to Pakistan as they faced threats and restrictions on independent media activity after Taliban seized power in 2021.

Last week, Amnesty International, a leading human rights organisation, urged the Pakistani government to protect Afghan refugees, staying in their territory, from harassment and unlawful torture by security agencies.

In an open letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, it expressed grave concerns over unlawful detention, harassment and deportation of Afghan refugees living there, highlighting the fact that they remain vulnerable and deserve state protection.

It demanded that Pakistani authorities take proactive steps to halt the deportation of Afghan refugees and ensure that they are safeguarded as per international human rights law.

“Pakistani authorities must ensure that the rights of Afghan refugees are protected, particularly protection from arbitrary detention and eviction from refugee camps and their accommodations,” the letter to Pak PM said.

Citing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) data, Amnesty International stated that around 110,000 refugees and asylum seekers were faced with direct threats of deportation and therefore require protection. It also shifted the focus to the vulnerability of women, journalists, and human rights activists if forcibly returned to Afghanistan.

Notably, Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for over 40 years, sheltering hundreds of thousands who fled conflict and political upheaval. However, since the launch of the “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan” in September 2023, Pakistan stepped up efforts to repatriate undocumented and unverified Afghans, including some with legal refugee status.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), 1,495,851 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan since the deportation campaign began, with nearly half, 778,739, returning in 2025 alone.

Also, similar deportation drives are taking place in nations like Iran. According to estimates, more than four million Afghans have been deported or forced to return from Pakistan and Iran since September 2023, including more than 2.6 million in 2025.

--IANS

akl/as