Maya Hawke, Christian Lee Hutson exchange wedding vows

Los Angeles, Feb 16 (IANS) Hollywood actress Maya Hawke, who is known for ‘Stranger Things’, has tied the knot with Christian Lee Hutson.

The actress, 27, and the singer, 35, got married in the presence of Maya's famous parents, dad, Ethan Hawke, and mom, Uma Thurman, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Many of her ‘Stranger Things’ castmates, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery were also present at the ceremony.

As per ‘People’, Maya wore a white wedding dress with an oversized and feathery winter coat, while Hutson kept things classic in a tuxedo. Mother of the bride Thurman, 55, paired a light blue gown with matching shoes, while Ethan, also 55, wore an all-black ensemble.

The former pair were married from 1998 to 2005. Along with Maya, they also share a son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, who was also in attendance at the February 14 nuptials. Ethan is also dad to Clementine Jean Hawke and Indiana Hawke, whom he welcomed with his wife, Ryan Shawhughes Hawke, and Thurman has another daughter, Luna, with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson.

Christian Lee Hutson confirmed that Maya was his fiancee while speaking with SoCal Sound Session last year. When host Julie Slater mentioned that Hutson worked on the track ‘Carousel Horses’ with Phoebe Bridgers and his "fiancee" Maya, the musician replied, "Yeah”.

The comments came two months before Maya was photographed in April, flashing a diamond ring on her wedding finger while talking on the phone in Manhattan. That same month, the couple made their red carpet debut at the opening night of John Proctor Is the Villain, where Maya showed up to support Sink at New York City's Booth Theater.

The ‘Inside Out 2’ star previously attended the Prada FW25 show during Milan Fashion Week with Hutson on February 27. Maya later posted a photo of the pair sitting front row at the runway show.

