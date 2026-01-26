January 26, 2026 9:57 AM हिंदी

May this national festival infuse new energy and enthusiasm into all: PM Modi on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to the nation, expressing hope that this national festival would infuse new energy and enthusiasm among citizens and further strengthen the collective resolve to build a developed India.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to all countrymen on Republic Day. May this national festival, a symbol of India's pride and glory, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into all of you. May the resolve for a developed India become even stronger."

In another post, PM Modi said, “Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat."

Highlighting the significance of the day, he added in a separate message, “Republic Day is a powerful symbol of our independence, Constitution and democratic values. This festival gives us new energy and inspiration to move forward unitedly with the resolve of nation building."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings on the occasion through social media. Addressing the people of the state, he said, “My respected citizens, our Constitution provides us with the priceless gifts of liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity. These constitutional values are the soul of democracy.”

Calling upon the youth to actively participate in the development of the state, CM Yogi added, “On this Republic Day, I especially call upon the youth of the state to embrace the ideals of the Constitution and play an active role in building a new Uttar Pradesh. Let us pledge allegiance to the Constitution, dedication to the nation, and responsibility to society. Hearty greetings to all the residents of the state on the 77th Republic Day.'

Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26 to commemorate the formal adoption and enforcement of the Constitution of India in 1950, marking the country’s transition to a sovereign democratic republic. The day upholds the principles of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

The Republic Day parade will feature 30 tableaux from states, union territories, and Central ministries, showcasing India’s cultural diversity, heritage, and developmental progress. The celebrations will also include cultural performances and a special “Battle Array” presentation by the Indian Army.

