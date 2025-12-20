Sitharaman launches project to develop AI, STEM & robotics labs in govt schools in Karnataka

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday launched a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project to develop five Artificial Intelligence, STEM, and robotics labs in government schools in Karnataka.

The Minister launched Cyient AI Labs (CyAILS) -- ‘VijAIpatha’, a CSR-led national initiative to democratise access to Artificial Intelligence, STEM, and robotics education in government schools of Hosapete Taluka in Hampi, Karnataka.

“Under the pilot, five world-class AI, STEM, and robotics labs are being established in government schools,” Nirmala Sitharaman’s Office shared in a post on the social media platform X.

“Each lab will be equipped with high-performance computers, AI-ready software, robotics kits, IoT devices, sensors, and secure broadband connectivity,” the post added.

The VijAIpatha programme is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Digital India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047. It integrates CBSE’s AI curriculum and also aims to strengthen technology-enabled learning in public education.

Focused on rural and semi-urban India, the initiative introduces future technologies at the school level, building early digital fluency, computational thinking, and innovation capacity among students.

The project also fosters clarity in early digital knowledge among students, as well as the ability to think and innovate in solving complex problems. VijAIpatha will benefit more than 2,000 students and provide training to more than 200 teachers,

VijAIpatha can also be implemented in various districts and states in collaboration with the Education Department, and it will be recognised as a model CSR project for the national-level expansion of artificial intelligence education.

