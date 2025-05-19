Matrize Survey: Over 90% of respondents give thumbs up to Modi govt's war on terror

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) A nationwide survey conducted by IANS-Matrize News Communications has revealed an overwhelming support for the Modi government's war against terror, with more than 90 per cent respondents reposing their faith in the Centre's resolve and zero tolerance policy on acts of terrorism.

On a question whether the Modi government was capable of crushing terror and their masters, 92 per cent of respondents said 'yes,' while only 4 per cent disagreed.

On another question of whether the current administration led by PM Modi was most decisive and toughest on terror, 79 per cent of respondents replied in the affirmative, while only 16 per cent differed.

Notably, after armed terrorists gunned down innocent civilians in the meadows of Pahalgam's Baisaran valley, the Modi government was loud and vocal about its intentions of punishing Pakistan.

Within days of the terror attack, the government announced multi-pronged punitive measures, suspending the Indus River Water Treaty, cutting down diplomatic ties, and two weeks later launching decisive military strikes on the Pakistani terror bases.

In the latest move, the Centre has mounted a major diplomatic offensive against Pakistan, dispatching an all-party delegation to all parts of the world to expose Pakistan's terror network and also reaffirm the country's zero tolerance policy on terrorism.

Operation Sindoor not only flattened an array of terror bases, including Jaish and Lashkar headquarters operating from Pakistani soil, but also dealt a deadly blow to Pakistan's multiple air bases.

Global media and satellite imagery have also shown widespread destruction on the Pakistani side.

The Indian armed forces and PM Modi are being credited for the success of Operation Sindoor. The people have praised the Centre first for vapourising terror bases in Pakistan and the second for giving operational freedom to the forces, and also fortifying India's defence preparedness in the past decade.

This view also reflected widely in people's opinion as they rated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the most powerful leader in teaching Pakistan a lesson.

About 70 per cent voiced confidence in PM Modi's leadership, while 8 per cent said that they were indecisive.

No other leader comes close to PM Modi, whom people can believe in, with Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal falling in single digits, according to the survey findings.

Notably, the Matrize opinion poll sampled a size of 7,463 people from across the country, conducted between May 9 and May 15.

--IANS

mr/sd/