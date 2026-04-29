Matrize projections signal major breakthrough for BJP in Bengal, commanding lead in Assam

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Matrize exit polls indicate significant gains for the BJP in West Bengal and Assam assembly elections. The survey predicts a strong showing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly polls. The party is expected to secure 146–161 seats. It will get a vote share of 42.5 per cent, says the pollster Matrize.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is projected to win 125–140 seats in Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee—led party is trailing with a 40.8 per cent vote share in the exit polls. Other parties may capture 6–10 seats. They account for 16.7 per cent of the vote.

Similarly, in Assam’s 126-seat Assembly, the BJP-led alliance is projected to retain power comfortably. As per the Matrize survey, BJP plus is projected to win 85–95 seats with a 45.5 per cent vote share.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led alliance is expected to secure 25–32 seats with 39.8 per cent of the vote. At the same time, others may win 6–12 seats, drawing 14.7 per cent vote share, says Matrize.

Similarly, the DMK-led alliance will continue to be in power in Tamil Nadu, which has 234-seat Assembly. Matrize projects DMK plus to win 122–132 seats. Its vote share is expected to be 40.3 per cent. The front is expected to cross the majority mark.

The alliance led by AIADMK is likely to secure 87–100 seats, says Matrize. Its vote share is projected at 37.1 per cent. The TVK is projected to emerge as a significant third force. It is expected to win 10–12 seats. 17.5 per cent will be its vote share. Others may remain marginal.

Kerala’s 140-seat Assembly is expected to witness a tight contest between the two major fronts. According to Matrize, the Congress-led UDF is projected to secure 70–75 seats. It is expected to get 41.7 per cent of the vote share. This is slightly ahead of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The ruling front is estimated to get 60–65 seats. Its vote share is projected at 39.5 per cent. The NDA is likely to remain a minor player with 3–5 seats. Others may win 2–4 seats.

--IANS

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