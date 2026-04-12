Mass protests continue in Manipur over child killings in bomb attack

Imphal, April 12 (IANS) Thousands of people, including a large number of women, continued their protest rallies in Imphal on Sunday, condemning the April 7 bomb attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur district that claimed the lives of two young children.

The rally was organised by women-led organisations, including Uripok Apunba Lup and Uripok Nupi Apunba Lup, an umbrella body representing multiple local groups from the Uripok constituency. The protest march began at Lamboikhongnangkhong and covered a distance of approximately 4 km.

Speaking during the rally, Uripok Apunba Lup Vice President Khwairakpam Tarunkumar said the protest aimed to press for the swift completion of the investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the “horrific killing” of the two minor children at Tronglaobi village in Bishnupur district.

She stressed the need for a time-bound probe, daily trial proceedings, and stringent punishment for those responsible. Strongly condemning the killings, students and children also joined the demonstration, holding placards that read “We want justice.”

Protesters called for strict action against the perpetrators and demanded the termination of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel allegedly involved in firing in the same district, which resulted in the deaths of three protesters when a mob attempted to storm a CRPF camp.

Meanwhile, women from Laipham Khunou staged a sit-in protest at Sangakpam in Imphal West, demanding firm action against those behind the attack and urging the government to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Tarunkumar reiterated the demand for justice, calling for a judicial inquiry into the firing incident and appropriate action against any personnel found guilty.

The April 7 incident involved a powerful bomb, allegedly fired by suspected Kuki militants, that struck a house in Tronglaobi village in Bishnupur district. The explosion killed a five-year-old boy and his five-month-old sister, who were reportedly asleep at the time. Their mother sustained injuries, and the blast caused extensive damage to the house.

Following the attack, a mob of around 500 protesters stormed a CRPF camp near Gelmol, located a few hundred metres from Tronglaobi, and engaged in vandalism, including setting fire to security vehicles. In the ensuing firing by security personnel, three protesters were killed, and about 30 others were injured.

In a related development, a delegation of Meira Paibi Lups, an influential women’s organisation, met Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to discuss the Tronglaobi bomb attack and the subsequent deaths and injuries caused by security forces.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister said, “Held a meeting today with representatives of the Meira Paibi Lups from four Assembly Constituencies at my official residence, where a memorandum outlining their concerns was submitted.” He added that the government has taken serious note of the issues raised.

Addressing concerns over justice for the victims, the Chief Minister reiterated that the law would take its own course based on the findings of the investigating agencies. He assured that any individual found guilty would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

“The state government remains firmly committed to ensuring justice, upholding the rule of law, and maintaining peace and stability in Manipur,” Singh added.

--IANS

sc/uk