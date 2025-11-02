Masaba Gupta shares the simple joy of watching mom Neena Gupta teach Om chanting to granddaughter Matara

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) On her birthday, designer Masaba Gupta shared a glimpse of her “simple joys” through a heartfelt post on social media.

Among the moments she shared was a touching video of her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, lovingly teaching her little granddaughter Matara to chant Om. Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared a series of heartwarming posts, including an adorable video of her mother, Neena, spending time with little Matara. In the clip, the senior actress is seen sitting on the bed with her granddaughter, gently teaching her to chant Om. The ‘Badhaai Ho’ actress smiles warmly as she lovingly encourages the little one to chant Om.

The next slide showcased a series of cakes, including a strawberry cake that added a sweet touch to Masaba’s intimate birthday celebration.

On November 2, Masaba Gupta celebrated her birthday and was showered with love and warm wishes from friends across the film and fashion industry. Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Ananya Panday took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings to the designer-turned-actress.

Wishing the designer, Bebo dropped her stylish image and wrote, “Happy birthday firecracker...stay fierce stay warm and stay lovely... just the way you are ...(red heart) Big Hug @masabagupta (sic).”

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards. Though the two never married, Neena made the courageous decision to raise Masaba as a single mother in the 1980s, standing tall against societal judgment.

Following in her mother’s creative footsteps, Masaba ventured into acting with the semi-autobiographical series “Masaba Masaba”, in which she starred alongside Neena.

On the personal front, the designer tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra in 2023, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Matara, in October 2024. On October 11, Masaba celebrated her daughter’s first birthday and shared glimpses from the celebration on social media.

In her caption, Masaba Gupta wrote, “My Matara is one year old today. Took my fav girl to feed my favourite animal this morning followed by a small Darshan at the Hanuman temple. I pray for strength in every situation and I hope my daughter always finds a way to do that too.”

