Maruti Suzuki India commences exports of SUV VICTORIS, aims for 100 countries

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday announced the start of shipment of its premium SUV VICTORIS for exports, adding that the automaker aims to export the vehicle to over 100 countries and regions.

Over 450 vehicles have set sail from Mundra and Pipavav ports for global markets, it said in a statement.

“Maruti Suzuki’s export journey is guided by the vision of Make in India, Make for the World. In calendar year 2025, with exports of over 3.9 lakh vehicles, we emerged as India’s number one passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth year in a row,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.

The year also marked our re-entry into Europe with the start of exports of our first Battery Electric Vehicle, e VITARA, he added.

VICTORIS combines intelligent technology and indulgent comfort with futuristic styling.

The SUV has demonstrated global safety credentials, earning a 5-star safety rating in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

Notably, the Made-in-India SUV was also showcased to international audience at the ‘Japan Mobility Show 2025’.

Takeuchi said that if we look at growth of India’s passenger vehicle exports in the past five years from CY2020 to CY2025, while the rest of industry grew by 1.43 times, Maruti Suzuki exports grew by 4.67 times.

“The addition of VICTORIS will further support our export ambitions, and we are hopeful it will be well received in international markets,” he mentioned.

Maruti Suzuki India produced over 22.55 lakh vehicles in 2025 -- its highest-ever output in a calendar year. This was the second consecutive year that Maruti Suzuki India has exceeded 20 lakh units in annual production. The production includes vehicles for domestic sales, exports and OEM supplies.

The top five models by production volume during the year were Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki began operations in 1983 with its first production facility at Haryana’s Gurugram on the outskirts of Delhi. Over the years, supported by a robust multi-tier supplier and dealer ecosystem, the company expanded its manufacturing footprint.

--IANS

na/