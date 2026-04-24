April 24, 2026 1:40 PM हिंदी

'Marks beginning of new era of good governance': HM Shah hails Bengal voters for historic turnout

'Marks beginning of new era of good governance': HM Shah hails Bengal voters for historic turnout

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated the voters of West Bengal for breaking all records of participation by casting a historic vote in the first phase, saying this marked the beginning of a new era of good governance in the state.

Amit Shah took to social media 'X' and said, "I congratulate the voters of West Bengal for breaking all records of participation in the grand festival of democracy by casting a historic vote in the first phase."

"I also congratulate the Honorable Election Commission, the brave soldiers of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and our West Bengal Police for the most peaceful and safe voting in Bengal's history," he said.

"This marks the beginning of a new era of good governance in Bengal," he said.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday witnessed the first phase of its Assembly elections, with polling held across several districts in northern and southern parts. The phase recorded a voter turnout of 92.6 per cent, the highest ever for a first phase in a state, which may change after final tabulation.

The elections have turned into a high-stakes contest between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, amid intense political debate over voter list revision.

In the 2021 Assembly election, which was conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a fiercely polarised battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP, turnout was recorded at 82.30 per cent.

With 92.9 per cent of the 3.6 crore registered voters recorded on Thursday, this means more people have voted in Bengal in this election than in 2021. This is also the highest turnout ever recorded in the state since independence.

Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, was quoted as saying, "Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence – ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu."

The second phase of polling is scheduled for April 29, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

--IANS

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