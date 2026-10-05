Mark Ruffalo makes passionate speech targeting Donald Trump

Los Angeles, Oct 5 (IANS) Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo has done what he is best at, lashing out at the US President Donald Trump. The actor recently made a passionate speech at a Hands Off Our Vote event in New York City, and said that if Trump doesn’t mend his ways, and attempts to restrict voting in the upcoming midterm elections, the is going to “Hulk out”.

The midterms are set to take place on November 3, and could have a large impact on U.S. politics, giving Democrats the chance to take back control of Congress and curb Trump’s agenda. The Hands Off Our Vote rally on Sunday was meant to mobilize voters and also featured speeches from Robert De Niro and Mo Amer.

The actor said at the event, “This is a big, big deal, this election. There’s a lot hanging in the balance. And we all know that we’re going to kick their asses, but we all know that they’re going to steal it. They’re going to do everything in their power, and it isn’t going to be over the night we all win”.

The actor then spoke about the issue of cybersecurity in voting, and called out Elon Musk in the process.

“We need to be on guard for what we may not see coming, Elon. That’s the cybersecurity of these elections. And while I’m not an expert, I’ve been talking to experts. And the one thing I’ve heard repeatedly is that there is a vulnerability of the votes when they’re transferred from the polling places to the county headquarters and then to the states”, he added.

--IANS

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