Mark Ronson says he is driven by insecurity

Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) The ‘Uptown Funk’ hitmaker Mark Ronson thrives in insecurity. The music producer has shared that he doubts himself all the time.

The 50-year-old record producer and composer has worked with a host of top artists during his career but questions his abilities whenever he steps into the studio, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to Vernon Kay on ‘Tracks Of My Years’ feature, Mark said, "Every time I get into the studio with somebody for the first time, or even if it's someone like Dua Lipa, or someone I've worked with a lot, it's that combination of like, before the first day of school meets a blind date, meets every insecurity”.

He further mentioned, “Am I going to think of an idea? Am I going to be able to deliver? "I still have that and I know people might be like, 'That's ridiculous, you're good, don't worry about it'. But I think it's served me well in my career because it's always made me work extra hard. "I wouldn't know what to do if I fully lost that”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, music was a part of Mark's upbringing as he moved to New York when his mother Ann married Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones, although the record producer revealed that he spent years "trying to hide" the fact that he came from a wealthy background.

Ronson, who has worked with the likes of Amy Winehouse, Lily Allen and Duran Duran, told The Independent newspaper, "I spent my teens and early twenties, when I was coming up in this (music) scene, a little bit embarrassed, or trying to hide the fact that I came from money. I was going into this downtown hip-hop scene where people did not come from the background that I did. I thought it would make me 'other'”.

Mark also revealed that he is keen to DJ at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding but fears that he may be out of the running as he didn't see the pop mega star on the dance floor during his set at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's recent nuptials.

