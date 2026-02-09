February 09, 2026 4:18 PM हिंदी

Maritime security, regional stability central to India-Seychelles relationship: Herminie

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Seychelles President Patrick Herminie on Monday said that as key Indian Ocean States, maritime security and regional stability remains central to India-Seychelles relationship.

"Economic engagement and development support featured prominently in our exchanges. We discussed approaches to advance priority initiatives through appropriate development cooperation instruments, including project-based support and lines of credit. As Indian Ocean states, maritime security and regional stability remain central to our relationship," said Herminie while addressing a joint press meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi following their discussions on Monday.

Herminie expressed confidence that his visit to India will strengthen bilateral ties and translate into concrete outcomes that benefit the people of two nations.

He noted that the collaboration between India and Seychelles in maritime surveillance, security and defence capacity development continues to play a vital role in countering transnational crime, piracy and other maritime threats.

"Prime Minister Modi and I reaffirmed our shared responsibility for promoting safety, stability and lawful activity in the western Indian Ocean. Our collaboration in maritime surveillance, security and defence capacity development continues to play a vital role in countering transnational crime, piracy and other maritime threats as well as safeguarding critical," Herminie remarked.

"We also addressed infrastructure development and investment facilitation as key enablers of economic resilience and inclusive growth. Particular attention was given to sustainable transport and climate resilient infrastructure including electric mobility solutions and cleaner public transport systems," the visiting President added.

Noting that his visit to India showcases the long-standing friendship and mutual respect shared by two nations, Herminie also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join Seychelles' 50th independence anniversary celebrations as a Guest of Honour.

"This visit reflects the long-standing friendship and mutual respect that have come to characterise relations between Seychelles and India, particularly as this year marks a significant milestone in our relations. In June, Seychelles and India will commemorate the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations, coinciding with Seychelles' 50th anniversary of independence, to which Mr Modi has been invited as a Guest of Honour. This convergence offers an opportunity not only to reflect on the journey we have shared but also to shape the direction of our partnership in the years ahead," he said.

Herminie stated that he and PM Modi, during their discussions, undertook a comprehensive review of Seychelles-India relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing a practical forward-looking partnership anchored in tangible outcomes for people of two nations.

"We exchanged views on our shared vision for cooperation over the next five years, identifying priority areas and ensures that our bilateral engagement remains relevant and aligned with national development objectives," said Herminie.

