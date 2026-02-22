February 22, 2026 4:39 AM हिंदी

Mariah Carey shares rare pictures of her twins

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is getting real and showing a rare aspect of her life. The singer recently shared rare photos of her twins, Moroccan Scott and Monroe, 14, on the Stories section of her Instagram.

The singer shares the kids with ex-husband Nick Cannon, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The ‘Obsessed’ singer, 56, reposted photos from her teen twins' Instagram accounts. "Rocstar”, she captioned a repost of Moroccan, who wore Timberland boots, baggy light-wash jeans and a black hoodie layered under a coordinating denim and suede jacket.

As per ‘People’, he appeared to be standing on a New York City subway platform. "RoeRoe Diva”, the Grammy winner captioned the second Instagram Stories post, which featured a selfie of Monroe, who wore a grey hoodie and two black star patches on her face.

The singer most recently shared a snap with her twins on Christmas 2025, when they matched her height as they wore holiday sweaters with her face on them. “Christmas Eve”, she captioned the photos at the time.

Nick Cannon, 45, is also the father of 10 other children following his split from Mariah Carey in 2014. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2016.

"They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them”, the singer told ‘People’ in August 2019. "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, 45, have also been open about how they are raising their children to be humble. "I want my kids to understand that every child isn't as fortunate as they are”, Nick earlier said. The singer shared the same sentiment in 2019, saying, "It's hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don't think everything is just handed to them”.

