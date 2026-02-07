February 07, 2026 11:34 AM हिंदी

Margot Robbie’s skin influenced ‘Wuthering Heights’ set design

Margot Robbie’s skin influenced ‘Wuthering Heights’ set design

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Emerald Fennell, who has directed the upcoming film “Wuthering Heights”, revealed that one of the sets featured in the movie was decorated with wallpaper inspired by pictures of actress Margot Robbie's skin.

Robbie plays Cathy opposite Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in a new big-screen reimagining of Emily Bronte's classic tale. Fennell shared that the wallpaper seen onscreen in Cathy's bedroom was created using silk printed with images of her leading lady's "veins and freckles".

During a screening of the film at the BFI Southbank in London, Fennell said: "We asked her to send us all her veins and her freckles, and then we printed it on silk and stuffed it and put latex over it so that it could sweat.

"At first glance, you don’t see any of it, it’s just a beautiful pink room. It’s like a visual example of what it feels like to be made a wife, to be made an object of beauty, to be a collector’s item."

He also explained another unusual move she made to encourage her actors to get into character, saying that she created "shrines" and placed them in the stars' bedrooms, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I was like: ‘I’m going to go through the internet, I’m going to find their best photos and then I’m going to make shrines in their bedrooms for each other'.

"So when Jacob went into his room, he had an insane shrine to worship not just Cathy, but Margot Robbie and then she had the same thing. There’s nothing more humanising than somebody’s first press photo."

During the talk, Fennell confessed Robbie approached her and asked to play Cathy after the director sent a script to the actress's production company.

She said: "I sent it to them to produce, and Margot luckily asked if she might play Cathy. I was very nervous to ask her, because I think we have a different relationship, and I didn’t want to put her on the spot. I was like: ‘Do I go for it?’ No, I didn’t. Of course I didn’t, because she’s braver than me. She asked me."

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Kareena Kapoor shares ‘LOC Kargil’ scene with Saif Ali Khan, says ‘Little did we know’

Kareena Kapoor shares ‘LOC Kargil’ scene with Saif Ali Khan, says ‘Little did we know’

Youth voices acknowledged in Union Budget: Viksit Bharat Dialogue participant thanks Modi govt

Youth voices acknowledged in Union Budget: Viksit Bharat Dialogue participant thanks Modi govt

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan film's promo shoot to begin from Saturday (Photo Credit: Kamal Haasan/X)

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan film's promo shoot to begin from Saturday

T20 WC: 'They battle for crown over 55 exciting matches', ICC chief Jay Shah extends best wishes for all teams

T20 WC: 'They battle for crown over 55 exciting matches', ICC chief Jay Shah extends best wishes for all teams

We are eagerly waiting for this moment: Indian diaspora in Malaysia on PM Modi's visit

We are eagerly waiting for this moment: Indian diaspora in Malaysia on PM Modi's visit

Islamabad bomber identified as Peshawar resident, was trained in Afghanistan: Officials

Islamabad bomber identified as Peshawar resident, was trained in Afghanistan: Officials

India-US trade framework expands market access for exporters in both countries: Industry

India-US trade framework expands market access for exporters in both countries: Industry

Amaal Mallik backs Farrhana Bhatt, says he’s ‘sick of Bigg Boss-style negativity’

Amaal Mallik backs Farrhana Bhatt, says he’s ‘sick of Bigg Boss negativity’

Tharun Bhascker's next titled 'Gaayapadda Simham' (Photo Credit: Zee Studios South/Instagram)

Tharun Bhascker's next titled 'Gaayapadda Simham'

T20 WC: Pakistan elect to field first against Netherlands in opener

T20 WC: Pakistan elect to field first against Netherlands in opener