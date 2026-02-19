Margot Robbie: Make movies for the people who are going to buy tickets

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Margot Robbie says that she makes films for fans, rather than critics.

She told Vogue Australia: "I consider audience always. I’ve never, ever been on set and thought, ‘What are the critics going to think of this?' I’m like, ‘What’s an audience going to feel right now? What’s their emotional response going to be?’

"I just believe you should make movies for the people who are going to buy tickets to see the movies. It’s as simple as that."

The actress observed that Emerald Fennell, her Wuthering Heights director, has a similar approach to filmmaking, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress said: "I love working with Emerald, too, because she always prioritises an emotional experience over a heady idea.

"She's very smart and she's got great ideas and all this kind of stuff, but she will let a cool idea fall by the wayside to offer the option that is going to be most exciting for an audience. And I really appreciate that about her."

Meanwhile, Robbie previously claimed that she was "set up for success" with Wuthering Heights.

The actress stars alongside Jacob Elordi in the movie, which is loosely inspired by Emily Bronte's 1847 novel of the same name, and Margot feels fortunate to have worked on the "most amazing screenplay".

The Hollywood star told Extra: "The chemistry between us as Cathy and Heathcliff … We were so set up for success, to be honest.

“Like, we had the most amazing screenplay and we had the most incredible designers designing these shots and these sets and these costumes, and you have Emerald there who's so attuned to what can make someone go and gasp and, you know, it's like we were just given all the ingredients to do something amazing, and all we really needed to do was bring our best as well."

--IANS

dc/