Margot Robbie: I haven't gone to university

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Margot Robbie shared that she worried she was "dumb" after deciding against going to university.

The Wuthering Heights actress, who grew up in Australia, discovered her love of acting when she was in high school so she decided to chase her dreams of stardom instead of enrolling in higher education.

However, Robbie questioned herself so she asked her sister if she could complete some of her university coursework in a bid to prove her intelligence, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast, Robbie said: "Part of me was like: 'Oh no I started acting like on (Australian soap) Neighbours ... I haven't gone to university and I guess I'm never going to at this point. Am I dumb?'

"I remember asking my sister, I like almost wanted to check ... this didn't mean I wasn't smart. My sister was, we're very very different people, she was studying to be an accountant in university. Something I never would have done."

"But I remember saying: 'Can I do one of your assignments? Your uni assignments. Because I just need to check that acting's not making me dumb'. And I did it. And by the way numbers and accounting are not my forte at all but I got like an A minus. And I was like: 'OK cool' and I felt good after that. I'm good. I know I can do it if I need to ... Well I mean I studied. It was all about cognitive dissonance or some boring."

It comes after Robbie opened up about her wild days living in London before she shot to fame.

She revealed she was kicked out of "most of the clubs in Clapham" while living with six friends in a four-bedroom apartment until 2016.

Appearing on the Table Manners podcast, she recalled a time before they moved in together when they got booted out of Infernos on a particularly wild night, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware how her roommates insisted you "can't get kicked out" of the former cinema, and she visited for herself after a weekend's work in Belgium.

She said: "So we all had a weekend in London when the job was done. And of course, we went to Infernos, and within about 15 minutes, we got kicked out.

"And while we're getting dragged out by security, I was screaming, 'but this is Infernos, you can’t get kicked out of Infernos.' "And the bouncer was like, 'Look, we allow most things, but when your friend does (redacted), then we kick you out'. And I was like, 'okay, fair enough!'"

Robbie didn't reveal exactly what her friend did to cause a scene, though she noted it wasn't uncommon for them to get in a spot of bother.

