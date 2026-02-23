Margaret Alva criticises protest during AI summit, calls for dignity at international events

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Margaret Alva on Sunday criticised the protest staged by party workers during the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, stressing the importance of maintaining dignity and discipline at international events.

Responding to media queries regarding the protest, in which Indian Youth Congress members allegedly entered the venue and raised slogans, Alva said such occasions require responsible conduct.

“I think during international events, dignity should be maintained, discipline should be maintained and there should be a sense of responsibility,” she said.

Alva, a senior Congress leader and former Governor, also praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, describing him as a leader accepted by the people and acknowledging his role in the party.

Her remarks come amid political reactions to the protest held on February 20 at Bharat Mandapam, which was hosting the India AI Impact Summit attended by delegates from several countries.

The protest drew criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which termed it inappropriate and accused the Congress of disrupting an international event.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised the protest, alleging that it reflected poorly on the country’s image.

The incident also drew reactions from other political leaders, with some expressing concern over the manner of the protest while emphasising the importance of maintaining decorum at global events.

The protest took place during the summit that focused on India’s advancements and global cooperation in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also came down heavily on Congress over its youth wing's recent shirtless protest at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 and said that the demonstration showed that the "oldest party of the country has become ideologically bankrupt".

This came just days after the Youth Congress members carried out a protest inside New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam during the high-profile India-AI Impact Summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government over alleged "unemployment, inflation and the reported India-US trade deal".

Addressing a large public gathering in Meerut, PM Modi said, "Today, Indians are working hard to achieve the resolution of a Viksit Bharat. However, there are some political parties in the country that are not able to digest the country's progress. Just a few days ago, India hosted the world's largest AI Summit... There hadn't been such a historic event in any developing country. I ask you, were you not proud of this AI Summit?"

--IANS

sktr/pgh