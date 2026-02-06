‘Mardaani 3’ makers respond to allegations of running missing people campaign to create buzz around film

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) The makers of the film ‘Mardaani 3’ starring Rani Mukerji have denied the allegations levelled against them for running a paid PR campaign through the reports of missing people in the national capital.

On Friday, the Delhi Police took to their X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals”.

Responding to the same, a YRF spokesperson said in response to the query by IANS, “Yash Raj Films is a 50-year-old company founded on the core principles of being highly ethical and transparent. We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media that Mardaani 3’s promotional campaign has deliberately sensationalised a sensitive issue like this and we have immense trust in our authorities that they will share all facts and truths in due course of time”.

It was earlier reported in the media that the Delhi Police recorded 807 people reported missing this year, averaging about 54 cases per day, with 509 women and girls and 298 men among those reported missing; 191 were minors and 616 were adults, while police had traced 235 individuals and 572 cases remained untraced in that period.

In 2025, over 24,500 people were reported missing, with women accounting for more than 60 per cent of cases, and of those, more than 9,000 cases remained unresolved by year-end.

Despite public concern over these numbers, the Delhi Police have clarified that there is no significant surge in 2026 cases compared with previous years’ monthly averages (around 2,000 per month) and that the overall trend has been relatively stable.

--IANS

aa/