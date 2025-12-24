'Many more milestones will be achieved': BCA chief Harsh Vardhan lauds Bihar's record breaking show in VHT

Patna, Dec 24 (IANS) Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president congratulated the Bihar team for their "historic performance," calling the match a moment of immense pride for state cricket. He lauded the entire squad for their fearless approach and discipline and extended special appreciation to the three centurions, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani and Ayush Loharuka, for their outstanding batting displays.

Bihar produced a batting performance for the ages, shattering the men’s List A record for the highest team total by piling up a staggering 574 for 6 in 50 overs against Arunachal Pradesh in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate match. The innings rewrote history, eclipsing the previous record of 506/2 by Tamil Nadu against the same opponents in 2022 and England’s 498/4 scored earlier that year.

Bihar's innings was highlighted by three magnificent centuries, an astonishing 49 fours and 38 sixes, and a run rate of 11.48 throughout the 50 overs. The BCA president noted that such performances reflect the consistent hard work of the players, coaches and support staff.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Bihar team for producing a truly historic performance. Today's match is a moment of immense pride for Bihar cricket," said BCA president Harsh Vardhan in a statement.

"I congratulate the entire squad for their fearless approach and discipline, and extend special appreciation to our three centurions, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani and Ayush Loharuka, for their outstanding batting displays. Such performances reflect the hard work being put in by our players, coaches and support staff," he added.

The standout performer was teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who, at just 14 years and 272 days, became the youngest player to score a hundred in men’s List A cricket. He went far beyond that landmark, racing to the fastest 150 in men’s List A history off just 59 balls, before being dismissed for a breathtaking 190 off 84 deliveries, laced with 16 fours and 15 sixes.

The BCA president made a special mention of Suryavanshi for smashing multiple records and becoming the youngest player to score a century in men’s List A cricket, calling the innings exceptional. He said records are meant to be broken and expressed confidence that this achievement is only the beginning, with many more milestones to come.

"A special mention must go to young Vaibhav Suryavanshi for smashing multiple records and becoming the youngest player to score a century in men’s List A cricket," said Harsh Vardhan.

"His innings was exceptional. Records are meant to be broken, and I am confident that this is just the beginning, many more milestones will be achieved in the years to come," he added.

Vaibhav found excellent support in the middle order. Captain Sakibul Gani played a blistering unbeaten 128 off just 40 balls, smashing 10 fours and 12 sixes, and finishing the innings with brutal efficiency. Wicketkeeper-batter Ayush Loharuka scored a commanding 116 off 56 balls, striking 11 fours and 8 sixes, as Arunachal Pradesh’s bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught.

