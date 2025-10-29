October 29, 2025 9:50 PM हिंदी

Manushi Chillar reveals it is all about 'falling in love with life' lately

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Manushi Chillar loves to keep her InstaFam updated with the latest happenings in her personal and professional life.

Keeping up with this, the former Miss World took to her official Instagram account and uploaded a couple of glimpses from her life lately, which is all about 'falling in love'

The first pic in the post was a selfie of Manushi by the riverside.

We could also see some behind-the-scenes footage from her recently released track "Kufar" with Diljit Dosanjh. The post further included images and videos from her other work commitments.

From her travel diaries, to some self-care, to hitting the gym, Manushi's hectic routine includes all.

"(To fall in love) with life lately…," the 'Maalik' actress shared the caption.

Work-wise, Manushi recently appeared in Diljit's song, "Kufar", which is a part of his new album, "Aura". Although the track gained a lot of love from music lovers, a specific shot in the video faced a massive backlash from the netizens.

Some users raised objections to a particular section in the song showing a woman's leg. As it coincides with the lyrics ‘jannat ke darwaaze’, they termed the sequence to be sleazy and suggestive.

Clearing the air, Manushi took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared, “Not mine #iykyk (face upside down and love hands emoji)” While she refrained from addressing the issue directly, she urged all to be kind.

“But can we please not disrespect the dancer who was simply doing her job," Manushi further penned.

Additionally, during a Live session on Instagram, Diljit also talked about controversy, saying, "Bruh, mai ta othe khada si... aase paase pata ni ki challi janda si (Bro, I was just standing there... I didn't even know what was going on around me!)".

--IANS

pm/

