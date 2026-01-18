January 18, 2026 10:37 PM हिंदी

Manushi Chhillar shares her medical college report card of 2016

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) As part of the ongoing "2026 is the new 2016" trend, actress Manushi Chhillar shared her medical college report card of 2016 on social media.

2016 was an extremely special year for Manushi as that was the year she was balancing between her MBBS studies and her preparation for Miss India, after being scouted for the beauty pageant at AIIMS.

She was constantly juggling between both her careers, booking her first campaign and also getting her first posting in surgery.

Dropping a couple of photos from 10 years ago on social media, Manushi captioned the post, "#2016

A year I played Hannah Montana juggling between college and my first few shoots after being scouted by Miss India at AIIMS, New Delhi

- Clicked my first few pics for the entry form on a Saturday after my classes

- Booked my first campaign for Bose and then the rest followed

- Realised biochemistry doesn’t run in the genes (sorry mom) but the rest does (high5 dad!)

- My first clinical posting was in general surgery, one of us fainted that day (promise it wasn’t me)

- Joined Instagram for Miss India as a “one time thing” and here we are a decade later (sic)."

It must be noted that Manushi went on to win the title of Femina Miss India World 2017 and became the sixth Indian to be crowned Miss World after a long gap of 17 years. Before her, Priyanka Chopra bagged the title in 2000.

Manushi later decided to step into Bollywood and made her acting debut with "Samrat Prithviraj" in 2022 opposite Akshay Kumar. She essayed the role of Sanyogita in the historical drama.

After that, she went on to be a part of movies such as "The Great Indian Family" and "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", with her latest outing being "Maalik", alongside Rajkummar Rao.

