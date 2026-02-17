Manushi Chhillar celebrates parents' 35th wedding anniversary 

Mumbai Feb 17 (IANS) Actress and beauty queen Manushi Chhillar took to her social media account on Monday to celebrate her parents’ 35th wedding anniversary. The actress shared heartwarming pictures of her parents reflecting on their warm bond.

Taking to her social media account, she penned, “Happy Anniversary to my favs

Here’s to 35 years of endless love.@neelam_chhillar4153@dr_mitra_basu_chhillar”

The photograph shows Manushi posing alongside her parents at a dinner gathering. All of them are seen smiling warmly at the camera.

In another post, she wrote:

“Dream team @dr_mitra_basu_chhillar @neelam_chhillar4153”

This particular image features her parents standing outdoors near an aircraft looking at each other with a lot of love.

She further added, “Here’s to many more years of being a part of your happy world. @neelam_chhillar4153 @dr_mitra_basu_chhillar”

In the third photograph, her parents are seen dressed in formal attire at a celebratory event.

Talking about Manushi Chhillar, the young lady rose to international fame after winning the Miss World 2017 title, bringing the coveted crown back to India after 17 years. Prior to that, she was crowned Femina Miss India World 2017.

A trained medical graduate, Manushi went onto forray into movies. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the historical drama “Samrat Prithviraj” (2022), where she portrayed Princess Sanyogita. She was later seen in the movie “The Great Indian Family” alongside Vicky Kaushal.”

A few months ago, she had appeared in popular singer Diljit Dosanjh's song, "Kufar", which was a part of his then new album, "Aura". Although the track gained a lot of love from music lovers, a specific shot in the video faced a massive backlash from the netizens.

Some users raised objections to a particular section in the song showing a woman's leg. As it coincides with the lyrics ‘jannat ke darwaaze’, they termed the sequence to be sleazy and suggestive.

Clearing the air, Manushi had taken to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared, “Not mine #iykyk (face upside down and love hands emoji)” While she refrained from addressing the issue directly, she urged all to be kind.

“But can we please not disrespect the dancer who was simply doing her job," Manushi further wrote.

