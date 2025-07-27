Mansa Devi stampede: CM Dhami visits injured in Haridwar, Rishikesh hospitals

Haridwar, July 27 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday visited the District Hospital in Haridwar and met with the victims injured in the stampede that occurred earlier in the day at the Mansa Devi Temple.

He also travelled to AIIMS Rishikesh to meet those who were seriously injured.

During his visit, the Chief Minister directed hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for all injured persons.

Speaking to the media, CM Dhami said, "The incident took place around 9 a.m. today. Preliminary reports suggest that a rumour of an electric current sparked panic among devotees. A magisterial probe has been ordered. The injured are receiving medical attention, and some have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Our priority is their speedy recovery."

The Chief Minister confirmed that six people have died in the stampede and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our sympathies are with them in this difficult time," he added.

The tragic incident occurred at the Mansa Devi Temple, a major pilgrimage site in Haridwar, during a heavy rush of devotees. Several people were injured in the resulting chaos.

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) said that teams from the District Administration, Police, SDRF, and NDRF reached the site immediately and began rescue and relief operations. Officials said the situation is now under control.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami assured that those responsible for the incident would be brought to justice after the completion of the investigation.

Authorities have issued helpline numbers for people seeking information about the deceased and the injured. Further details are awaited as the administration continues to assess the situation.

--IANS

sd/