October 28, 2025 1:38 PM हिंदी

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 to premier from November 21

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 to premier from November 21

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) The third season of National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Family Man’ is all set to premier from November 21 on Prime Video.

The fresh new season features the cast led by Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur joining him, along with Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag.

Manoj Bajpayee returns as the quintessential protagonist and elite undercover spy, Srikant Tiwari, who serves his nation with unwavering dedication while juggling the equally demanding life of a loving husband and doting father.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season.

Creators, directors, and writers Raj & DK said, “Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on The Family Man have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it—raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience.”

The two added: “This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, in the form of Rukma—one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too. We’re confident that on November 21, audiences around the world will enjoy the new season with just as much excitement as the previous two seasons and perhaps even more.”

In the new season, the stakes and dangers are higher as Manoj’s character is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera).

On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders.

“The Family Man has redefined long-format storytelling, becoming part of everyday conversations, social discourse, and the broader cultural zeitgeist. It exemplifies our very successful collaboration with D2R Films, who have consistently cut through the clutter with stories that are both extremely engaging and widely entertaining, perfectly complementing the diverse repertoire of Prime Video,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

Madhok added: “The upcoming season promises an even more thrilling ride, with its signature blend of humor and action backed by stellar performances from the ensemble cast. And we are truly excited to bring this to audiences across the world.”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Chennai's preparations as Cyclone Montha nears Andhra Pradesh coast

Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Chennai's preparations as Cyclone Montha nears Andhra Pradesh coast

Happened quite organically: Mitch Marsh on Australia adopting aggressive approach in T20Is

Happened quite organically: Marsh on Australia adopting aggressive approach in T20Is

Toll revenues in India up 16 pc in Jan-Sep due to higher vehicle movement

Toll revenues in India up 16 pc in Jan-Sep due to higher vehicle movement

Surging elderly population to boost silver economy in India: Govt

Surging elderly population to boost silver economy in India: Govt

Aastha Gill talks about changing her thought-process as musician: ‘Learnt it the hard way’

Aastha Gill talks about changing her thought-process as musician: ‘Learnt it the hard way’

Hemant Khandelwal takes the helm: BJP installs new MP chief in unanimous transition

Rupali Ganguly keeps Satish Shah’s legacy alive with heartwarming “Sarabhai” posts

Could have won if we had batted better, says Tanzim Hasan

Could have won if we had batted better, says Tanzim Hasan

HAL signs MoU with Russia’s UAC to manufacture SJ-100 passenger aircraft in India

HAL signs MoU with Russia’s UAC to manufacture SJ-100 passenger aircraft in India

Nikita Dutta expresses desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him her ‘dream co-star’

Nikita Dutta expresses desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him her ‘dream co-star’

We'll wait and see: Carey hits back at Broad’s ‘worst Australian team’ remark ahead of Ashes

We'll wait and see: Carey hits back at Broad’s ‘worst Australian team’ remark ahead of Ashes