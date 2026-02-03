Manoj Bajpayee says he love portraying characters from Delhi

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming title ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’, has said that he loves portraying characters from Delhi.

On Tuesday, the actor attended a special event for Netflix in Mumbai, and spoke about his affinity to portray characters based in the national capital.

He said, “No, this character is not intense but on the wrong side of the law. In the teaser, as I was watching, you get to hear the fundamentals of the character. From the time he joined the service, he is still at the same rank. He is a scorer, an womanizer, he is a married man, but he still loves a girl”.

He further mentioned, “This is a story of such a place, where I have spent many years of my life. Where I did theatre, I did graduation in Delhi. So in my life, any film which is set in Delhi, I enjoy it a lot. Because I have seen Delhi first as an outsider when I was 18 years old. And when I left it, I left it for ‘Bandit Queen’. I really enjoy playing the characters of the people of Delhi. Especially this character of a police officer. So I enjoyed it. I really thank Ritesh, who is the director here, who really deserved all the praise and all the applause for writing such a magnificent, very interesting, very colorful character for me”.

The actor has had a great 2025. He recently headlined ‘Inspector Zende’, a Hindi-language action-comedy thriller released on Netflix in September 2025, where he played the quirky yet sharp Inspector Madhukar Zende opposite Jim Sarbh in a cat-and-mouse chase narrative.

Another major 2025 release is ‘Jugnuma: The Fable’, an ambitious drama directed by Raam Reddy. Praised on the international festival circuit, including at Berlinale and Leeds, and presented by Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap, the film showcases Bajpayee in a layered role set against mystical Himalayan landscapes, further confirming his range and choice of unconventional cinema. His popularity on digital platforms also surged with ‘The Family Man’ season 3, in which he again essays spy-hero Srikant Tiwari in the hit Amazon Prime Video series.

He’s attached to several exciting projects including a Hindi adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s ‘Last Man in Tower’ produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. Manoj Bajpayee continues to be one of Indian cinema’s most compelling actors, seamlessly shifting between mainstream and independent projects in 2025.

--IANS

