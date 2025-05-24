May 24, 2025 3:50 PM हिंदी

Manoj Bajpayee condoles the demise of Mukul Dev: ‘Miss you meri jaan’

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is mourning the demise of actor Mukul Dev, who passed away at the age of 54. On Saturday, Manoj took to his Instagram, and posted a picture of Mukul Dev, and he prayed for strength to the actor’s family.

He wrote, “It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan, until we meet again. Om Shanti”.

Mukul Dev passed away on Friday night. And his friends reached his house on Saturday as they got to know about his demise. The cause of the actor's death remains unclear as further details are awaited.

The actor, who was last seen in the Hindi film 'Anth The End', was the brother of actor Rahul Dev.

Mukul Dev was born in New Delhi into a Punjabi family with roots in a village near Jalandhar. His father Hari Dev, was an assistant commissioner of police, and was the one who introduced him to Afghan culture. His father could speak Pashto and Persian.

An early exposure to the world of entertainment for the actor was when in class 8 he got his first pay cheque when he impersonated Michael Jackson for a dance show organized by Doordarshan.

The actor was also a trained pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi.

He made his foray in the world of acting with the television serial 'Mumkin' in which he played the role of Vijay Pandey in 1996. He also acted in Doordarshan's 'Ek Se Badh Kar Ek', a comedy Bollywood countdown show.

He started his journey in films with 'Dastak', in which he essayed the role of ACP Rohit Malhotra. The film also marked the debut of the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

