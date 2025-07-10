July 10, 2025 8:01 PM हिंदी

Mannara Chopra resumes work post father's demise; Says 'Thanks you for your support'

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actress Mannara Chopra is all ready to join the workforce following the demise of her father, Raman Rai Handa in June this year.

Mannara took to her Instagram handle and announced that she has resumed work.

Showing gratitude to her fans and well-wishers for supporting her during this difficult time, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Thankyou from the bottom of my heart for all the love and support you've shown to me and my family during these tough times. Resuming work now, with gratitude in my heart."

Mannara's father left for heavenly abode on June 16 this year at the age of 72. Sharing the unfortunate news on social media, she had penned, “With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

After the last rites which took place on June 18 in Mumbai, the family further organized a prayer meet for him attended by Mannara's 'Bigg Boss 17' co-contestants Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi, along with others.

For the unversed, Raman Handa was married to Kamini Chopra, the paternal aunt of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra.

PeeCee extended her heartfelt condolences to her cousin sister through a post that read, “You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman uncle (fufaji). Om Shanti.”

Talking about her work, Mannara made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with “Zid,” however the film did not perform well at the box office.

She finally rose to fame with her appearance on “Bigg Boss 17,” where she became the second runner-up.

Mannara was last seen in the cooking reality show “Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2,”, along with Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar.

--IANS

pm/

