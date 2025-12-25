Mannara Chopra lends her voice to classic ‘Last Christmas’

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Former “Bigg Boss 17” contestant-actress Mannara Chopra has added a personal festive touch to the holiday season by lending her voice to the evergreen Christmas classic “Last Christmas”.

“Last Christmas I gave you my heart… but this Christmas, I’m giving you something even more personal — my voice. My vibe, From my heart to yours #lastchristmas #wintervibes #mannarachopra,” she wrote as the caption.

It has been covered by a several artists such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor, Carly Rae Jepsen, Gwen Stefani, Billie Piper, Hilary Duff, Backstreet Boys, Jimmy Eat World, Pentatonix, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, ROSÉ, and Poppy among many others.

It was in March, when Mannara Chopra made her singing debut with the soulful rendition of “Ajeeb Dastaan”.

Sharing her excitement about this new venture, Mannara had then said: “Music has always been close to my heart. This song is special because it blends my love for classics with my own artistic touch. I wanted to create something that feels personal yet universal, and I hope people connect with it the way I do.”

The 33-year-old actress, who was born as Barbie Handa in the Ambala Cantonment in Haryana, has worked in over 40 commercials. Ahead of her big acting debut she worked as a fashion designer and as an assistant choreographer, being trained in dance forms like hip hop and belly dancing.

Mannara stepped into the world of acting in 2014 and has showcased her prowess in different language films such as Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. She made her acting debut with the 2014 Telugu film “Prema Geema Jantha Nai” opposite Sreerama Chandra.

She made her Hindi debut with Anubhav Sinha's “Zid”, co-starring Karanvir Sharma. In 2015, Chopra had special appearance in a song in two Tamil films “Sandamarutham” and “Kaaval”

Mannara also played the lead opposite Sai Dharam Tej in “Thikka”. She made her Kannada film debut “Rogue” in 2017. She gained major stardom after she featured in the 17th edition of “Bigg Boss”, hosted by Salman Khan, in 2023. She emerged as the 2nd runner-up and the winner was Munawar Faruqui.

She made her web debut with “Bhootmate,” in which she played a ghost named Pari. She will next be seen in the Telugu film “Thiragabadara Saami”, starring Raj Tarun and in the Punjabi film “Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan.”

--IANS

dc /