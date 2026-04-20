Manisha Koirala says 'Kathmandu’s art scene continues to inspire her deeply'

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, on Monday morning took to her social media account and shared a heartfelt note reflecting on her deep connection with art and her recent experiences in Kathmandu.

The actress revealed how the city continues to inspire her creatively and emotionally.

Taking to her social media accoun, the actress wrote, “The art scene in Kathmandu continues to inspire me deeply.” She added, “As someone who has always loved art—and is fortunate to call many artists my friends—each experience feels personal and enriching.”

She further added, “Recently, I had the chance to spend time with some wonderful artists and their work—visiting @museumofnepaliart.” She said, “My love for Thangka and Paubha, the rich Newari art traditions, only deepens with time.”

She went on to say, “There is such devotion, history, and soul in every piece—it’s truly special to witness and learn.”

She also shared, “Later that day…seeing Sara’s work at Siddhartha Art Gallery, and being warmly welcomed into Pasang’s home… it was such a treat for me to see each piece done with so much of love…”

On a more personal note, Manisha added, “My sister-in-law has been running Sushila Art Academy for many years now. Starting something like this from scratch—especially as a foreigner—is no small feat.”

She continued, “Today, it has earned a strong and respected name, thanks to her dedication.”

She further said, “What I admire most is how #sushilaartsacademy supports and promote emerging and underprivileged artists, helping them find their path and voice.”

She concluded, “I’ve collected a few pieces over time, and each one is very close to my heart. Grateful to be surrounded by art, artists, and a culture that continues to thrive!!”

In the pictures shared by the actress, Manisha is seen seated on the floor, posing alongside artists, admiring detailed Thangka artworks.

She is also seen exploring gallery spaces filled with vibrant, symbolic pieces.

One candid captures the actress in a relaxed moment over tea.

Talking about Kathmandu, the place holds a special place in Manisha’s heart, as it is her hometown and she is deeply tied to her roots and identity.

The actress has often been seen talking about Nepal's beauty and rich cultural heritage.

The actress, who was diagnosed with cancer, is also known for her inspiring battle with Ovarian cancer in 2012.

After undergoing treatment in the US, Manisha emerged stronger and has since been an advocate for cancer awareness and also healthy living.

On the professional front, Manisha made her Bollywood debut with Saudagar and went on to star in many acclaimed films like 1942: A Love Story, Bombay, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se and many more.

Manisha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

–IANS

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