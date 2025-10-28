Manisha Koirala reflects on spirituality and understanding life & death

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala recently shared a heartfelt post reflecting on spirituality and her life learnings through Buddhist teachings.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a few pictures from her recent visit at the Buddhist monarchy and understanding life. She wrote, “I’ve always wanted to understand death — somewhere deep down, I felt that in truly understanding it, I might also lose my fear of it. My search led me to The Tibetan Book of Living and Dying, where one line struck me deeply: “You die as you lived.” Those words stayed with me and opened a doorway into the profound teachings on bardo — the space between death and rebirth.”

She added, “Back in 2008/09, I used to visit Chokyi Nyima Rinpoche. I remember asking him, “What is the purpose of my life?” He smiled and said, “That’s not your question — it’s a Western one.” I was both surprised and deeply moved by his insight.” Koirala further wrote, “Years later, when I asked him about bardo, he guided me to Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche. After attending a few of his classes, life’s busyness took over — until this year, when I was invited to join his retreat with a small group of 30–40 people. Those four days became a turning point for me. I realised that what I’ve been seeking has always been right here — within these teachings and within myself — waiting patiently for my deeper commitment.”

Elaborating more on the same, Manisha wrote, “Mingyur Rinpoche is a rare master — his joy, humility, and clarity make even the most profound wisdom feel simple and alive. He teaches not just through words but through experience — through his presence, his laughter, and the peace he radiates. What I love most is how he bridges ancient Buddhist wisdom with modern science — often referring to quantum physics and ongoing scientific studies that beautifully align with the nature of mind and awareness.”

Talking about her being inspired, the Dil De actress wrote, “I now feel inspired to continue with his Joy of Living and Path of Liberation courses whenever life allows — to dive deeper into this extraordinary wisdom that unites the heart and the mind, tradition and science. These few days learning about bardo gave me glimpses of vast, timeless wisdom — a reminder that life and death are not separate and that awakening begins here, now. Beyond grateful for this experience.”

For the uninitiated, Manisha Koirala originally belongs to Kathmandu, Nepal, and comes from a prominent political family in Nepal. Her grandfather, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, was the country's first democratically elected prime minister.

On the professional front, Manisha's association with Bollywood – the actress made her debut with Saudagar in 1991, directed by Subhash Ghai. Further, she went on to deliver acclaimed performances in movies like "1942: A Love Story, Dil Se, Khamoshi: The Musical, Bombay, and others.

