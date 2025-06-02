Manisha Koirala expresses gratitude to Mani Ratnam on his birthday for shaping her career with iconic roles

June 02, 2025 2:20 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) On the occasion of celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s birthday, actress Manisha Koirala took a moment to express her heartfelt gratitude.

Reflecting on her journey in cinema, she credited Ratnam for giving her some of the most brilliant roles of her career, which continue to resonate with audiences to this day. Taking to her Instagram handle, she reposted a fan club’s post compiling her scenes from Mani Ratnam’s movies and also shared a sweet photo of Manisha with the filmmaker. Resharing a fan’s post, the 'Mann' actress wrote, “Thanku @maniratnam.talkies @suhasinihasan for giving me brilliant roles n cinema that would eventually be alive long after I m gone..huge thank you sir.”

Manisha also reposted a fan club’s post that reads, "Happy birthday to the legendary Guru Mani Ratnam On your special day, we celebrate not just a master filmmaker, but a weaver of emotions, a painter of souls. Your stories seep into our hearts, your characters breathe life into ours. With every frame, you whisper truths that echo through eternity. May your birthday be as vibrant as your visions, and may your art continue to touch hearts, ignite minds, and inspire generations to come!.”

The filmmaker and actress collaborated on two notable films: "Bombay" (1995) and "Dil Se" (1998).

Mani Ratnam celebrated his 69th birthday on June 2, 2025, drawing warm greetings from the film fraternity. Among the many wishes, the most touching came from his longtime friend and frequent collaborator, actor Kamal Haasan.

Sharing their candid monochrome picture, Haasan wrote, “Happy Birthday, Mani Ratnam. From Nayakan to Thug Life, we’ve journeyed through time together — as colleagues, family, co-dreamers, and above all, as lifelong students of cinema. Through every chapter, your presence has been a source of strength — a mind I turn to in moments of doubt, and a soul deeply attuned to the language of film like few others.”

The South superstar added, “May your stories keep unfolding, for with every frame, your vision brings depth, beauty, and meaning to cinema. Forever your friend, Kamal Haasan.”

--IANS

ps/

