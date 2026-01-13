Manisha Koirala begins her Tuesday morning on a spiritual note

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala began her Tuesday on a spiritual note, offering prayers to Lord Hanuman.

Manisha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself seated on a red mat with folded legs, dressed in a simple, warm outfit, facing a beautifully adorned idol of Lord Hanuman. The deity is adorned with marigold garlands and vermilion, placed under a traditional canopy.

The actress then shared a video of herself walking on a treadmill and wrote “never give up” as the caption.

The actress, on January 4, sought divine blessings from the Kumari in Nepal. Offering her gratitude, the actress prayed for peace, wisdom, and harmony.

Manisha uploaded a video of her visit to the Kumari, along with a sea of devotees on social media, and wrote, "With folded hands and a quiet heart, I received Kumari’s darshan; in that sacred stillness, I offered my faith, my gratitude, and my surrender. May her grace dwell within us and bless our nation with peace, wisdom, and harmony (sic).”

The Kumari tradition in Nepal involves the worship of a prepubescent girl as the Living Goddess. This tradition is rooted in the belief that the Kumari is the physical manifestation of the goddess Taleju, a form of the goddess Durga. The practice dates back to the Malla dynasty (12th to 18th century).

On the work front, she was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. The period drama is set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement.

The series explores the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule. The ensemble cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

