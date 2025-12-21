Manish Malhotra shares why Rekha’s style remains unchanged, rooted, and eternal

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently celebrated veteran actress Rekha’s timeless sense of style. In his latest post, he highlighted how her fashion choices remain unchanged, rooted, and eternal.

On Sunday, Manish took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of Rekha’s photos and videos from her appearance at Red Sea International Film Festival. At the star-studded festival, the actress stunned in a personal heirloom Silver-Gold vintage saree, styled with a handwoven silver tissue zari blouse and odhna.

Manish expressed her love for heirloom sarees, noting that she wears each piece like a work of art, with a connection that only time can create. He wrote, “Fashion may evolve, but Iconic Rekhaji’s Style remains unchanged—rooted, instinctive, eternal which has always been my philosophy as well.”

“A devoted collector of heirloom sarees, she wears each one as art, with an intimacy that only time can create. #Rekhaji STUNNER at the Red Sea International Film Festival, she chose a personal heirloom Silver Gold vintage saree styled with a @manishmalhotraworld handwoven Silver woven tissue zari cholah: and an odhna both enriched with traditional zardosi embroidery, and a handcrafted batwa. In that moment, Indian heritage wasn’t styled for the world—it was simply lived, with timeless grace and magnificence,” (sic) added Manish Malhotra.

Rekha was recently felicitated at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where she received the Red Sea Honouree Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to cinema. A restored 4K edition of her classic film “Umrao Jaan” was showcased, and Rekha delivered a heartfelt speech where she expressed her deep love for films.

In her speech, she stated, “I am not much of a talker. I think even with Umrao, the dialogues said barely half of what my eyes could feel ... My mother used to always say, you don’t talk about your achievements, you don’t talk about your feelings. You don’t teach people by telling them what to do. You just live by example. You live your best life and they can learn it all, especially what not to do.”

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra has been very vocal about his admiration for Rekha. He often shares posts that celebrate her timeless style and elegance.

--IANS

ps/