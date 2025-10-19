Manish Malhotra reveals how Sara Ali Khan evoked the splendour of Indian craftsmanship at his Diwali party

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Designer Manish Malhotra recently shared how actress Sara Ali Khan perfectly captured the grandeur of Indian craftsmanship at his star-studded Diwali bash.

In his post, the designer revealed how Sara, dressed in a traditional apricot and peach-toned lehenga, stood out for her elegant choice that celebrated the artistry and heritage of Indian design. Taking to his Instagram handle, Manish posted a couple of Sara’s photos and revealed details about her outfit.

He wrote, “Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) enchants in an apricot and peach-toned, multipanel, brocade lehenga from Inaya, intricately woven with zardozi emboridery. Accessorized with @manishmalhotrajewellery, the heritage silhouette, paired with a delicately embroidered dupatta, evokes the splendour of Indian craftsmanship at #MMDiwali. #MMDiwaliParty.” (sic) In the pictures, the ‘Simmba’ actress is seen exuding charm while posing for the camera.

On October 12, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali celebration at his Mumbai residence, which turned into a glittering affair with some of Bollywood’s biggest stars in attendance. The guest list featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya, Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Kajol, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others.

Several celebrities took to social media to praise Manish Malhotra for hosting such an elegant and memorable Diwali bash. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar showered praise on Manish grand Diwali celebration, describing it as the perfect blend of warmth, glamour, and love.

Sharing his dapper photos from the event, Karan mentioned that Manish’s Diwali bash truly marked the beginning of the festive season in style. He wrote, “The @manishmalhotra05 Diwali bash flags off the Diwali celebrations…. Last night his party was a beautiful blend of warmth, glamour and love…. Manish knows how to throw a party!!!! in @manishmalhotra05 styled by @ekalakhani @sheldon.santos.”

