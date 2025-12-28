December 28, 2025 7:57 PM हिंदी

Manipur’s Chokhone Krichena, mentioned in ‘Mann ki Baat’, thanks govt for self-reliance push

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India’s traditional arts are empowering society and emerging as a major vehicle for people’s economic progress, citing inspiring examples from Andhra Pradesh and Manipur while highlighting the role of women-led initiatives.

In the 129th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister shared an example of Chokhone Krichena from Manipur’s Senapti district, whose family has long been involved in traditional farming.

Krichena has worked to make flower cultivation her passion, and today, she is connected to various markets and also encourages local residents of her region to become self-reliant.

Sharing her thoughts with IANS, Chokhone Krichena said that the Centre’s policies are truly impacting people at the grassroots level and are helping entrepreneurs like her to move towards self-reliance.

Speaking about her journey in flower cultivation, she said, “Our work is closely tied to the geography and topography of our region. Flowers are perishable, and reaching markets on time was always a challenge. By innovating with dry flower products, we have reduced wastage and created employment opportunities, especially for women.”

Thanking the Centre for its focus on empowering village youth and women, she said that the government policies and platforms have made it easier to access markets across India and globally.

“The startup and entrepreneurship ecosystem has simplified business expansion, which has really helped grassroots entrepreneurs like us,” she said.

Krichena stated that she wants to not become just self-reliant but also a job-giver so that she can impact many more lives, including youth and women, belonging to poor households.

Speaking about the ‘Mann Ki Baat’, she said that it is a powerful platform that showcases small entrepreneurs and grassroots initiatives and stated, “Here, young people get ideas, confidence, and inspiration to start something of their own.”

On the government’s thrust on North-East, she said that there are several special programmes aimed at empowering and uplifting the communities in the far-flung zone, and they are grateful to the government for this.

