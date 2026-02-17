Manipur Naga-Kuki clashes: Police evacuate 51 Kuki students from Ukhrul as precautionary measure

Imphal, Feb 17 (IANS) Amid ongoing tensions between the Naga and Kuki communities, the Manipur Police have evacuated 51 students belonging to the Kuki tribal community from a school in the state's Naga-dominated Ukhrul district as a precautionary measure, following clashes and subsequent violence, officials said on Tuesday.

Attacks and counter-attacks, along with heightened tension, have continued between members of the Tangkhul Naga tribe and the Kuki community in Ukhrul since February 7. More than 30 houses were reportedly burnt during clashes at Litan Sareikhong village in the district, which shares borders with Nagaland and Myanmar.

A police official in Imphal said that the police safely evacuated 51 Kuki students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Ramva, in Ukhrul district, and handed them over to the Saikul Police Station team for onward movement to JNV Kangpokpi.

"These students, comprising 20 girls and 31 boys from the Kuki community, were evacuated. The Class 10 and 12 examination centres of 18 students have been shifted to JNV Kangpokpi due to the prevailing law and order situation in Ukhrul district. Along with them, the remaining students from the Kuki community of JNV Ramva were also evacuated as a precautionary measure," the police official said in a statement.

The statement added that during the evacuation process, some members of the public initially mistook the students for miscreants, and the support of various local organisations played a crucial role in de-escalating the situation.

Their efforts in persuading villagers across the Shangshak, Ramva, Shokvao, TM Kasom and S. Laho areas ensured the safe evacuation of the students to Litan Police Station, despite the heightened tension in the region.

Manipur Police have appealed to all communities to maintain restraint during this sensitive period and to refrain from spreading rumours.

The violence first erupted on February 7 in the tribal-inhabited area after a member of the Tangkhul Naga community was allegedly assaulted by some individuals at Litan village. The ongoing tension at Litan Sareikhong has severely affected vehicular movement, including public transport services, along the Imphal–Ukhrul road since last week.

As the situation has shown signs of improvement, the state government earlier lifted the five-day internet suspension imposed in Ukhrul district and parts of Kamjong and Kangpokpi districts. The prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, were also withdrawn last week.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, who is also a Naga leader, said that the state government remains committed to restoring peace in the region while simultaneously encouraging sports and youth engagement.

--IANS

sc/vd