Maniesh Paul: 26 years back I heard ‘Bijuriya’, today I have the privilege to feature in it

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor and television host Maniesh Paul has expressed his happiness of featuring on the recreated version of “Bijuriya”, which he says he heard 26 years ago during his school days and calls it a privilege to feature in the revamped track for his upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”.

Maniesh took to Instagram, where he shared a video dancing on the number with the track’s original singer Sonu Nigam.

“Sab ne kahan do it with the OG… Toh Maine kaha LO JI. 26th years back I heard this song when I was in school and today I have the privilege to dance on it and feature in it as it’s in our film!!!!! Can you believe it!!! Now this is magic!” Maniesh wrote.

He called Sonu a legend.

“@sonunigamofficial ji you are a LEGEND Thank you so much for all the music and thank you being who you are….love you sir Bijuria bajta hai, toh dance banta hai” #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumar in cinemas this Dussehra, 2nd October.”

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding, the trailer, which was released recently, gives a peek into a world filled with romance, comedy, and festive sparkle.

With a ‘shaadi setup’ at its heart, the "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" promises to bring back the timeless joy of the quintessential family entertainer. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the fun storyline and introduces the characters of Sunny, Tulsi, Ananya, and Vikram in depth.

The upcoming film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

On September 18, the makers of the film dropped a new track titled “Perfect” featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Punjabi pop sensation, singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa.

The song has been performed by Guru Randhawa, as he brings his signature flair into the colourful world of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. The music and lyrics for the song furnished by Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, and Rony Ajnali, and produced by Dilmaan.

