Mandira Bedi’s 21-day gratitude: Daily visits to Gurudwara

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actress and television presenter Mandira Bedi has taken a 21-day mannat of gratitude, choosing to visit the Gurudwara every single day, even on days when her calendar is tight.

What makes the mannat stand out is that it isn’t tied to a strict routine. Mandira isn’t following a fixed time slot or treating it like a scheduled task; the focus is simply on showing up every day, regardless of how busy the day looks.

Sharing her thoughts, Mandira said, “I made a 21-day mannat to begin 2026 on a note of gratitude.. by visiting the Gurudwara every day. It doesn’t have to be at a fixed time. What matters is showing up. Everyday.

She added: “Even while travelling for work, like in Udaipur, where I went in between two events, it was a challenge, but I’ve managed to keep that promise. So far, it’s been beautiful and has kept me joyful and centred.”

Mandira gained recognition by playing the title role in the 1994 television show, Shanti, which was telecast on India's national channel, Doordarshan. In 2019, she played a negative role in the movie Saaho.

She has also appeared in many Hindi TV serials like Aurat, Dushman, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Following this, she began hosting ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007, Champions Trophies in 2004 and 2006, and the Indian Premier League.

In 2025, she was seen on the big screen in Identity, a Malayalam-language action thriller film starring Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan, and Vinay Rai.

On the small screen, she was seen in the OTT series The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984, a historical disaster thriller television miniseries about railway workers who saved many lives during the 1984 toxic gas leak at the chemical company Union Carbide India Limited's plant in Bhopal. It stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, and Juhi Chawla.

--IANS

dc/